IRIS portal: KTBA urges FBR to fix technical issues now

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association has requested the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to address technical issues in the IRIS portal, facilitating taxpayers in filing their returns within the deadline.

In a letter addressed to the FBR Chairman, the KTBA highlighted operational challenges that are preventing taxpayers and tax professionals from filing their returns within the deadline.

The Bar expressed its concern over the delayed availability of tax return forms on the IRIS portal, which they said is a violation of Rule 34A of the Income Tax Rules, 2002, and has compressed the filing window provided under Section 118 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

The association detailed numerous technical inadequacies plaguing the system, including erroneous tax computations, repeated upload failures, legal inconsistencies, and incorrect pre-populated data from the Management Information System.

