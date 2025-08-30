BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Installation of IT, telecom infrastructure: WISPAP lauds govt’s decision to waive ROW charges

Tahir Amin Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) on Friday welcomed the government’s decision to waive Right of Way (ROW) charges for the development and installation of IT and telecom infrastructure, including nationwide fibre deployment.

The decision, implemented through notifications issued by the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Ministry of Railways in compliance with directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is being seen as a significant step toward expanding digital access and affordability across the country.

WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad lauded the move, terming it a “visionary step” that would accelerate broadband penetration, particularly in underserved and rural areas. “For years, ROW costs have been a major barrier to connectivity. This decision will not only lower operational costs for service providers but also result in faster, more affordable, and more reliable internet for the people of Pakistan,” he said.

The association also praised the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication (MOITT) for its proactive role, crediting the government’s leadership for aligning Pakistan’s digital policies with global best practices.

“Countries such as India, Bangladesh, and several EU states have already removed excessive ROW charges to support nationwide fibreisation. Pakistan’s move now brings us in line with international benchmarks,” Arshad noted.

However, WISPAP stressed the need for further reforms, particularly the elimination of the 19.5 per cent provincial sales tax on internet services currently levied in Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The next critical step must be the removal of the internet tax, which would offer direct relief to households, students, and businesses,” he added.

“Affordable internet is not a luxury – it is the foundation of e-learning, freelancing, and e-commerce, all of which are pillars of Pakistan’s digital economy,” the WISPAP chairman said.

Reaffirming its support for the government’s Digital Pakistan initiative, WISPAP stated that a combination of ROW charge waivers and broader tax reforms could significantly enhance Pakistan’s position as a competitive knowledge economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

