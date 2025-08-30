BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-30

UAF holds workshop on National Plant Health Networking

Press Release Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, in order to address the agricultural challenges, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged workshop on National Plant Health Networking: Building Resilient Futures as part of Hands-on training on Plant Diseases being held under the auspices of Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security under the project ‘building the foundation for a national plant network in Pakistan’.

National and international experts gave the insight about the plant diseases issues.

Addressing the gathering, Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said that the university was making all-out efforts to address the agricultural challenges. He said plant health is essential to food security, rural livelihoods, and economy. He said that with the joint efforts, we can cope with the food security challenges.

Renowned experts including Dr Nancy J Allen, Dr Neil Mc Roberts, Dean Social Sciences Dr Babar Shahbaz, Dr Qamar Shakeel from AARI, Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Chairman Entomology Dr Waseem Akram, Chairman Plant Pathology Dr Abdul Rehman, Director General Pest Warning Dr Amer Rasul, DrJafar Jaskani, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri, Director Extension Dr Khalid Mehmood; Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dr Hassan Riaz, Dr Akhtar Hameed from from MNSUA; Dr Zunaira Afzal, Dr Muhammad Nasir, DrGulshan Irshad and other notables spoke.

They said with climate change, global trade, and emerging pathogens, these challenges are becoming more serious. They said we need a strong network that connects researchers, diagnosticians, extension workers, and policymakers.

The workshop brought together experts from across Pakistan along with the United States to discuss the feasibility of establishing a national plant diagnostic network in Pakistan. Dr Qamar Shakeel from AARI, and Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah presented the concluding remarks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UAF University of Agriculture Faisalabad National Plant Health Networking

Comments

200 characters

UAF holds workshop on National Plant Health Networking

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories