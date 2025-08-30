UAF holds workshop on National Plant Health Networking

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, in order to address the agricultural challenges, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged workshop on National Plant Health Networking: Building Resilient Futures as part of Hands-on training on Plant Diseases being held under the auspices of Centre for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security under the project ‘building the foundation for a national plant network in Pakistan’.

National and international experts gave the insight about the plant diseases issues.

Addressing the gathering, Dean Agriculture Prof Dr Ghulam Murtaza said that the university was making all-out efforts to address the agricultural challenges. He said plant health is essential to food security, rural livelihoods, and economy. He said that with the joint efforts, we can cope with the food security challenges.

Renowned experts including Dr Nancy J Allen, Dr Neil Mc Roberts, Dean Social Sciences Dr Babar Shahbaz, Dr Qamar Shakeel from AARI, Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah, Chairman Entomology Dr Waseem Akram, Chairman Plant Pathology Dr Abdul Rehman, Director General Pest Warning Dr Amer Rasul, DrJafar Jaskani, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Ghouri, Director Extension Dr Khalid Mehmood; Dr Nadeem Ahmad Dr Hassan Riaz, Dr Akhtar Hameed from from MNSUA; Dr Zunaira Afzal, Dr Muhammad Nasir, DrGulshan Irshad and other notables spoke.

They said with climate change, global trade, and emerging pathogens, these challenges are becoming more serious. They said we need a strong network that connects researchers, diagnosticians, extension workers, and policymakers.

The workshop brought together experts from across Pakistan along with the United States to discuss the feasibility of establishing a national plant diagnostic network in Pakistan. Dr Qamar Shakeel from AARI, and Director CAS Dr Sultan Habib Ullah presented the concluding remarks.

