Two personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts martyred

GILGIT: Two personnel of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts were martyred and another injured in a terrorist attack on a check post of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts in Hudur area of Chilas in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday.

Diamer Deputy Commissioner Attaur Rehman Kakar has confirmed the incident, stating that Naib Subedar Khushdad Havaldar Ashraf lost their lives. Lance Naik Sajid, who suffered bullet wounds, has been shifted to the Regional Headquarter Hospital Chilas for treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers. Gilgit-Baltistan government spokesperson Faizullah Faraq condemned the attack as cowardly act of terrorism. He vowed to bring the assailants to justice.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the firing incident by Khawarij terrorists on a GB Scouts check post in Chilas.

Paying tribute to the martyred personnel, the minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy with the bereaved family. He prayed for the early recovery of the three injured soldiers.

“We salute the sacrifice of the martyred Subedar, who has attained the highest rank of martyrdom,” Naqvi said, adding that his sacrifice will not go in vain.