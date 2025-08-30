BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Sindh govt cancels leaves of Agri Dept officers

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:21am

KARACHI: Sindh government cancels leaves of Agriculture Department Officers to Deal with Potential Flood Situation, Establishes Rain Emergency Cell in Hyderabad and Appoints Focal Persons in 30 Districts.

In view of the anticipated rains and potential flood situation in Sindh, the provincial government has sprung into action.

On the instructions of Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar, all leaves of officers and staff of the Agriculture Department have been cancelled, while a rain emergency cell has been established in the office of the Director General Agriculture in Hyderabad so that farmers can receive direct assistance in emergency situations.

According to a spokesperson for the Agriculture Department, emergency centers have been established up to the tappa level in all districts of the province. Directors and Deputy Directors have been appointed as focal persons in 30 districts so that immediate measures can be taken in case of a flood situation.

Furthermore, a 24/7 rain emergency control room has also been activated in the Agriculture Extension Wing, Hyderabad, which will be supervised by the Director General of Agriculture Extension, Sindh.

Agriculture Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar has directed the concerned officers to remain alert in their respective districts, stay in direct contact with farmers, and submit daily reports to Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Zaman Narejo. He further stated that farmers potentially affected by floods will be ensured the immediate provision of seeds, fertilizers, and agricultural machinery.

Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar has also issued orders to the Engineering Wing to keep machinery and bulldozers ready at all times so that immediate assistance can be provided to the district administration when needed. Officers have been instructed to remain in constant contact with PDMAs and other institutions.

A helpline number, 0311-1164611, has also been issued for the convenience of farmers. According to the Agriculture Minister, the Chief Minister of Sindh has assigned duties to ministers on the left and right banks of the Indus River so that any emergency situation can be dealt with immediately.

Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar said that due to climate change; the flood situation in the country is becoming more severe, which is affecting other sectors including the agricultural sector.

