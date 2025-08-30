BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Print 2025-08-30

Meeting with Sri Lankan HC: Senate chief stresses need for revitalising Saarc

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 08:18am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani Friday stressed the need for revitalising the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to achieve collective prosperity, peace, and connectivity.

He shared these views during a meeting with Fred Seneviratne, Sri Lanka’s newly-appointed High Commissioner to Pakistan, who called on the Senate chief here on Friday.

“Saarc must regain its true potential for the socioeconomic uplift of the region,” an official statement quoted Gilani as having said in the meeting.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was also present on the occasion.

The Chairman Senate reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance on peace and cooperation in South Asia, the statement said.

He stressed that longstanding disputes, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir issue, must be resolved in accordance with the principles of justice and international commitments, the statement added.

Gilani also urged India to fulfil its obligations under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The chairman Senate said Pakistan regards Sri Lanka as a trusted partner and an important country in South Asia.

He also highlighted the importance of strong military-to-military ties between the two countries.

The Senate chief reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to promoting cultural linkages, preserving shared Buddhist heritage sites in Taxila, Takht-i-Bahi, and the Swat valley, and strengthening people-to-people contacts.

He emphasised Pakistan’s role in human resource development by providing scholarships and training opportunities for Sri Lankan students.

The Sri Lankan envoy said Sri Lanka values Pakistan as an important regional partner and is committed to diversifying bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

He also acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role at the regional and global levels. Highlighting the presence of significant Buddhist heritage sites in Pakistan, the high commissioner pointed to the vast potential for promoting religious tourism, given Sri Lanka’s large Buddhist population.



