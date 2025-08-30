BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
SECP issues investment finance services license

Press Release Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 08:18am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has issued an investment finance services license to Foremost Financial Services Private Ltd to operate as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC).

Concurrently, Instant Finance Private Limited was granted prior permission to register as an NBFC under the applicable regulatory framework.

The swift and timely processing of this license and prior permission reflects the SECP’s ongoing commitment to regulatory efficiency, responsiveness, and facilitation of market entrants.

Foremost Financial Services (Pvt) Limited will conduct digital nano-lending services in Pakistan, while Instant Finance (Pvt) Limited intends to undertake digital lending for Small and Medium Enterprises. The sponsors of these entities have an international business presence in jurisdictions such as Indonesia, Mexico, and Nigeria. These entries signal renewed investor confidence and positive momentum for foreign direct investment (FDI) into Pakistan’s regulated financial sector.

These approvals are part of the SECP’s broader agenda to facilitate reputable foreign institutions investing in Pakistan and to strengthen and diversify the NBFC sector by admitting well-structured, innovation-oriented companies.

The Commission remains committed to promoting financial inclusion, enabling digital transformation, and fostering a supportive regulatory environment. This is achieved through the expeditious processing of licenses for NBFCs, capital market entities, insurance companies, and Section 42 companies within notably swift turnaround times, thereby facilitating sustainable investment across the regulated financial services landscape.

