Representatives of FAPUASA meet Punjab Governor

LAHORE: Representatives of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan. FAPUASA representatives Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and Dr Muhammad Islam informed the Punjab Governor about their reservations over the proposed amendments in the Punjab Universities Act.

On this occasion, the Punjab Governor said that the country’s development is linked to higher education, the autonomy of which should not be compromised. He said that linking research with industry is the need of the hour, while the aim of universities is to promote research.

He said that there is zero tolerance for drugs and harassment of female students in universities. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan assured to address the reservations of the FAPUASA representatives.

The FAPUASA representatives thanked the Punjab Governor. They said that these amendments have opened the way for political interference in universities. They said that undue political interference will lead to the destruction of universities.

They said that government representation is already present in the bodies of all universities. FAPUASA members said that the new amendments will end the autonomy of universities.

