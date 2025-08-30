BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-30

Representatives of FAPUASA meet Punjab Governor

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:23am

LAHORE: Representatives of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan. FAPUASA representatives Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi and Dr Muhammad Islam informed the Punjab Governor about their reservations over the proposed amendments in the Punjab Universities Act.

On this occasion, the Punjab Governor said that the country’s development is linked to higher education, the autonomy of which should not be compromised. He said that linking research with industry is the need of the hour, while the aim of universities is to promote research.

He said that there is zero tolerance for drugs and harassment of female students in universities. Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan assured to address the reservations of the FAPUASA representatives.

The FAPUASA representatives thanked the Punjab Governor. They said that these amendments have opened the way for political interference in universities. They said that undue political interference will lead to the destruction of universities.

They said that government representation is already present in the bodies of all universities. FAPUASA members said that the new amendments will end the autonomy of universities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab Governor FAPUASA Sardar Saleem Haider Khan Punjab universities

Comments

200 characters

Representatives of FAPUASA meet Punjab Governor

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories