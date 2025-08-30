BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-30

PVMA chief concerned at devastation caused by floods

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:25am

KARACHI: Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), has voiced strong concern over the widespread devastation caused by recent floods in Punjab and other provinces, accusing India of deliberately releasing floodwaters to harm Pakistan’s agriculture and economy.

Rehan said that “India’s act of water aggression is nothing less than an open conspiracy against Pakistan,” which has resulted in the destruction of thousands of acres of standing crops and inflicted heavy losses on the farming community. He noted that Pakistan continues to waste vast quantities of water by allowing it to flow unchecked into the sea. “If this water were stored through the construction of dams, the nation could protect itself from recurring flood disasters, ensure the revival of the agriculture sector, and also produce much-needed hydroelectric power,” he said.

Rehan urged the government to immediately prioritize dam construction and long-term water storage projects, arguing that the absence of such measures leaves the country vulnerable to both natural disasters and hostile actions from across the border.

“The latest floods have once again exposed how the lack of preventive planning forces farmers and cultivators to suffer devastating losses year after year,” he said, adding that the government now bears the responsibility of compensating farmers and providing them with facilities and financial assistance so they can return to self-sufficiency.

Calling agriculture the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, the PVMA Chairman said that strengthening the sector through water management would not only make the country food-secure but also enable Pakistan to earn significant foreign exchange through agricultural exports. Rehan further warned that India’s “malicious designs” could only be countered through the adoption of a comprehensive national water policy. “This policy must be developed in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and implemented at the national level without delay,” he emphasized.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Farmers PVMA floodwaters Floods in Pakistan Pakistan agriculture sector floods in Punjab Sheikh Umer Rehan India releases water PVMA Chairman

Comments

200 characters

PVMA chief concerned at devastation caused by floods

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories