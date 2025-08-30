PEC honours 30 engineers

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) on Friday honoured 30 engineers with the prestigious Engineers’ Excellence Awards 2023, recognising their outstanding contributions to national development across eight categories.

The award ceremony was graced by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi, who presented the awards to the recipients.

In his address, he commended PEC for advancing engineering standards and playing a vital role in Pakistan’s progress. He described the awards as a testament to dedication, innovation, and professional excellence within the country’s engineering community.

Highlighting key PEC initiatives, he pointed to the Smart PEC Drive, the Graduate Engineers Training Programme, and the council’s strides in digital transformation and youth engagement.

He also underscored recent international achievements including a six-year extension of Pakistan’s membership in the Washington Accord and a new Mutual Recognition Agreement with China, marking significant milestones for Pakistan’s engineering sector.

PEC Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir congratulated the awardees and reaffirmed the council’s commitment to enhancing engineering education and practice.

He described PEC as an important advisory body to the federal government, providing technical expertise for national policymaking while leading digital reforms and professional modernisation.

Nazir further highlighted PEC’s growing global stature and reiterated its focus on youth empowerment and sustainable development.

The awards were presented to distinguished engineers including Muhammad MazharUl Islam, Dr Tabassum Zahoor, Muhammad Abdul Qadir Jhanagir Durrani, Dr Tahir Masood, Amjad Saeed, Dr Masroor Ahmed, Ejaz Hussain, Prof Dr Tauha Hussain Ali, Prof Dr Muhammad Abid, Prof Dr Muhammad Tufail, Prof Dr Madad Ali Shah, Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Prof Dr Osman Hasan, Syed Nihal Asghar, Dr Ajaz Bashir Janjua, Iftikhar Ahmed, Engr Hafiz Imtiaz Ahmed, Dr Salman Raza Naqvi, Dr Muhammad Zakir Sheikh, Dr Nasir Mehmood Khan, Muhammad Raza Chohan, Syed Nafasat Raza, Fakhar Un Nisa, Mushtaq Hussain Dawood, Fahim Iqbal Siddiqui, Ahsan Azhar Siddiqui, Rashid Aziz, Rashid Ahmed, Barkatullah Kakar, and Muhammad Imran Cheema.

The event also saw the participation of parliamentarians, senior government officials, foreign delegates, leading engineers, and notable figures from various sectors.

