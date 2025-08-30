BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Aug 30, 2025

Flood-hit areas: PD issues report on power restoration progress

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:33am

ISLAMABAD: Power Division has issued a report on progress in power restoration in flood-affected areas. According to the report released by the Power Division, in the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region, 12 grids and 91 feeders were affected in Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and D I Khan, according to the Power Division report.

Out of these, 79 feeders have been fully restored and 12 partially restored, says the Power Division report.

In Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO)-managed areas — Sialkot, Narowal, Wazirabad, and Hafizabad — 10 grids and 86 feeders were affected. GEPCO has fully restored 62 feeders and partially restored 19, the report states.

In LESCO’s region, 46 affected feeders in Lahore, Kasur, and Okara have been partially restored. Full restoration is expected between August 31 and September 1, 2025.

In Faisalabad Electric Supply Company’s (FESCO) managed areas — Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and D I Khan — 15 grids and 43 affected feeders have been temporarily restored.

In Multan Electric Power Company’s (MEPCO) service areas, 11 grids and 63 feeders were affected. The report added that as soon as floodwaters recede in MEPCO's region, restoration of the affected feeders will begin immediately.

In TESCO’s region, two affected feeders in North Waziristan have been temporarily restored, with full restoration expected by September 5, according to the Power Division.

Power Division maintained that field teams of Discos are working day and night on restoration efforts and assures that power supply in the affected areas will be fully restored as soon as possible.

