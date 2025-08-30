Islamabad’s private healthcare sector: Panel uncovers regulatory lapses

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Friday uncovered serious regulatory lapses in Islamabad’s private healthcare sector, exposing the operation of unlicensed hospitals, conflicts of interest within the regulatory board, and the exploitation of medical trainees.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C), which met under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, was briefed by a sub-committee led by Dr Amjad Ali Khan.

The findings painted a bleak picture of the capital’s private medical facilities. The report revealed that several private hospitals and laboratories are operating without valid licences – in direct violation of regulatory norms.

Additionally, some board members of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) were found to be operating their own private clinics, raising concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

The committee also noted serious lapses in biomedical waste disposal, a lack of oversight, and non-transparent operational procedures in many private health institutions.

In response, the committee directed the Ministry of NHSR&C to issue immediate show-cause notices to non-compliant hospitals, restructure IHRA, and introduce a transparent licensing mechanism.

It also called for categorising health facilities by service levels and standardising charges. The committee also sought compliance by the next session, warning of further action if directives are ignored.

The unavailability of essential medicines, particularly morphine – a key drug for cancer pain management – was also raised.

The committee members severely criticised the ministry for failing to ensure consistent supplies, especially in flood-affected areas where healthcare needs are urgent.

Another major concern centred on postgraduate medical trainees enrolled in FCPS (Fellowship of the College of Physicians and Surgeons) and MCPS (Membership of the College of Physicians and Surgeons) programmes, particularly at Isra University.

Testimonies revealed that many were being compelled to work without stipends, in violation of government policy that mandates paid training for all postgraduate residents.

Describing the practice as “honorary slavery,” the committee ordered the immediate disbursement of stipends and demanded written assurances from Isra University – a private, non-profit institution established in 1997 and owned by the Isra Islamic Foundation.

The panel also sought payment records for the past three months. The College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) endorsed the move, warning that non-compliant institutions risk losing accreditation.

The committee also criticised the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) over mishandled staffing matters, including contract expirations and delayed promotions.

It directed a full inquiry and called for merit-based appointments and resolution of pending cases, warning that non-compliance would not be tolerated.

On the issue of students returning from Kyrgyzstan and other foreign universities, the committee urged the PMDC to allow them to sit the National Registration Examination (NRE).

The Ministry was instructed to submit, within three days, a detailed list of recognised foreign institutions (from 2020 onwards), along with supporting legal documents and student data.

Failure to comply, the committee warned, could result in the Ministry being barred from future sessions – an unprecedented move.

The meeting concluded with the postponement of its legislative agenda, including proposed amendments to the Pharmacy and Nursing Council Bills. Lawmakers made clear that meaningful reform, not rhetoric, must take precedence.

