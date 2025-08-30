Families of missing persons: Govt forms special body

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday constituted a special committee to provide legal assistance to the families of missing persons in matters related to family law.

The initiative aims to support those people whose cases are currently under investigation by the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances, particularly in addressing issues such as the issuance of CNICs or Form-B by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

Families facing such challenges may submit their grievances in writing to the Special Committee through various modes, including email at [email protected] or WhatsApp at 0321-5101070, followed by submission of hard copies.

Additionally, families may visit the Commission’s Assistant Registrar, Saadia Rashid, at the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances office located at the Directorate General Civil Defence Building, Mauve Area, Sector G-9/1, Islamabad, on any working day to submit and discuss their concerns in person.

