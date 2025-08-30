‘Pak ambassador summoned by Afghan govt’

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar has confirmed on Friday that Islamabad’s recently elevated Ambassador to Kabul, was summoned by Afghan authorities, alleging that Pakistan had carried out drone strikes across the border.

It is worth mentioning that Afghanistan has summoned Pakistan ambassador in Kabul over purported drone strikes in Nangarhar and Khost provinces, killing three people while injuring seven, the Afghan Foreign Ministry said. Pakistan has not officially commented on the reported strikes. However addressing a news conference, DPM/FM cautiously confirmed the developments.

Responding to queries, Dar said he has just returned from foreign tours and gathering detailed information. He however confirmed that he has received a copy of a letter to Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul, Ubaidullah Nizamani but didn’t go into the details why it was issued.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said a protest note was handed over to the Pakistani ambassador. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns the violation of Afghan airspace and the bombing of civilians near the Durand Line by the Pakistani army and considers it a clear violation of Afghanistan’s territorial integrity and a provocative act,” a statement said.

