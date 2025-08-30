BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-30

Floods in Punjab: public safety, disaster response ordered

Recorder Report Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:43am

LAHORE: An emergent meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman reviewed the flood situation across the province and took important decisions to ensure public safety and effective disaster response here on Friday.

The meeting held at the committee room of Provincial Disaster Management Authority’s (PDMA) decided to deploy additional administrative officers to flood-affected districts, ensure the immediate evacuation of residents from vulnerable riverine areas, and carry out the controlled breaching of Rivas Bridge as a preventive step to safeguard Jhang and Chiniot districts. Other measures included the establishment of tent villages for displaced families and the immediate deployment of Clinic-on-Wheels units to provide mobile healthcare in affected areas.

The proposal to temporarily close educational institutions in the most impacted districts for one week was also taken under consideration.

The meeting was attended virtually by Provincial Health Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique and Khawaja Imran Nazir, along with divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, and secretaries of key departments. In-person attendees included Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia, and senior officials from relevant provincial departments.

The Chief Secretary directed that tent villages be equipped with essential services, including clean drinking water, food supplies, medical aid, and adequate security. He also instructed the Livestock Department to ensure uninterrupted supply of fodder and livestock vaccinations in the affected areas, in order to mitigate rural economic losses.

During the briefing, the DG PDMA said that the ninth spell of monsoon rains is expected to impact several major divisions, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, and Sahiwal. A large flood wave in the River Chenab is moving toward Jhang, while 217,000 cusecs of floodwater is currently flowing through the River Ravi, with water levels expected to recede in the coming hours.

The meeting also decided that riverine belts in Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, and Toba Tek Singh must be evacuated without delay to prevent any potential loss of life.

The Chief Secretary commended the efforts of PDMA, Rescue 1122, district administrations and all relevant departments for their timely response. He emphasized that all medical camps must remain fully stocked with essential medicines, including snake anti-venom and emergency first aid supplies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PDMA Rescue 1122 flood affected areas floods in Punjab flood evacuations

Comments

200 characters

Floods in Punjab: public safety, disaster response ordered

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories