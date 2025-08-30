BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-30

APCAA, KCAA support faceless customs clearance system in Karachi

Recorder Report Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) and the Karachi Customs Agents Association (KCAA) have expressed their strong support for the implementation of the Faceless Customs Clearance system in Karachi.

In a joint statement, APCAA Chairman Arshad Khurshid and KCAA President Muhammad Aamir lauded the initiative as a major step forward in ensuring transparency, efficiency, and fairness in the customs clearance process.

They stated that the faceless assessment system is a reflection of the Prime Minister’s broader reform agenda aimed at fostering a transparent, technology-driven, and facilitative customs regime. Terming it an anti-discriminatory and merit-based approach, the representatives noted that the system ensures cargo clearance on a strict first-in-first-out (FIFO) basis.

The associations shared these views during a consultative meeting convened by the newly appointed Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisement-South), Wajid Ali.

They appreciated his immediate outreach to stakeholders and welcomed his inclusive approach, highlighting that such collaboration is critical for the system’s success and proper implementation.

While acknowledging the system’s design as transparent and trade-friendly, the associations also pointed out that its deployment has encountered certain operational challenges, including delays in assessments and clearances.

In response to the concerns raised by stakeholders, the Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisement-South) has introduced a series of measures aimed at streamlining the faceless customs clearance process. Among the key steps taken are the appointment of Assistant Collectors as focal persons in each Collectorate to address assessment and examination-related delays, and the assurance that no second review will be rejected without a proper hearing.

The faceless assessment mechanism is also being further strengthened to reinforce merit-based decision-making.

Additionally, the establishment of a dedicated facilitation centre at Custom House is under consideration to address non-assessment related issues.

Efforts are also under way to address the shortage of officers and enhance the quality of reviews in order to reduce unnecessary reassessments.

In a joint statement, Khurshid and Aamir said, “We highly appreciate the good gesture of Chief Collector Wajid Ali. His immediate engagement with stakeholders and prompt instructions to address practical issues reflect his commitment to making faceless assessment a truly transparent, efficient, and facilitative system.

“We are confident that his efforts will help streamline customs operations and advance the Prime Minister’s vision for a modern and trade-friendly customs regime.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

APCAA Karachi Customs Agents Association KCAA Muhammad Aamir All Pakistan Customs Agents Association

