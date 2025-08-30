BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-30

Dollar weakens with Fed cut in view

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

NEW YORK: The dollar fell against the euro and Swiss franc on Friday, on course for a 2 percent decline in August against a basket of currencies, as traders prepared for a US interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

The dollar initially firmed after US inflation data came in as expected, but later gave up those gains.

The US Commerce Department reported on Friday that its Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index rose 0.2 percent last month after an unrevised 0.3 percent rise in June.

That keeps the Fed on track for a widely expected rate cut at its next meeting on September 16-17. Money markets are pricing in an 87 percent chance of an easing, up from 63 percent a month earlier, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last down 0.14 percent at 97.760.

Weak consumer sentiment continues to hang over an anxious market, which is rebalancing and hedging portfolios at month’s end after US equities rallied throughout August, said Uto Shinohara, senior investment strategist at Mesirow Currency Management.

Moreover, US President Donald Trump’s campaign to exert more influence over monetary policy, including this week’s attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook, has weighed on the dollar.

A federal judge said on Friday she would set an expedited briefing schedule in Cook’s bid to temporarily block Trump from firing her while she pursues a lawsuit that says he has no valid reason to remove her.

“Market instability remains in focus, further fueled by media coverage surrounding Fed Governor Cook’s hearing regarding her contested dismissal,” Shinohara said.

Trump is trying to reshape the Fed after repeatedly criticising the central bank and its Chair Jerome Powell for not cutting interest rates.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he wanted to start cutting rates next month and “fully expects” more rate cuts to follow to bring the central bank’s policy rate closer to a neutral setting.

With the Fed’s preferred inflation measure accelerating as expected, it makes “it more difficult to justify an aggressive course of rate cuts beyond September’s widely anticipated move,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay in a note.

Euro zone consumers kept their inflation expectations mostly stable at or above the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target in July, according to an ECB poll released on Friday.

Data released on Friday also showed French consumer prices rose slightly less than anticipated in August while Spain’s European Union-harmonised 12-month inflation rate was steady at 2.7 percent.

The euro was up 0.12 percent at USD1.1699 and sterling was flat at USD1.3511. Against the yen, the dollar softened 0.09 percent to 146.83 yen.

