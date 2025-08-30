BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-30

Indian rupee sinks to record low

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee weakened to a new all-time low against the offshore Chinese yuan on Friday, a move that could boost competitiveness for a segment of exporters in the South Asian nation facing hefty US tariffs.

The rupee dropped to 12.3862 against the offshore yuan on Friday, extending its weekly decline to 1.2 percent and the monthly drop to 1.6 percent.

Over the past four months, the Indian currency has tumbled nearly 6 percent against the yuan.

The rupee’s fall versus the yuan reflects the contrasting recent news flow about US tariffs for India and China, according to Gaura Sen Gupta, economist at IDFC FIRST Bank.

Washington imposed an additional 25 percent tariff on Indian goods this week, doubling the total duties faced by the South Asian nation to 50 percent.

Meanwhile Chinese goods face a lower 30 percent tariff from the US with a pause on higher triple-digit duties remaining in place.

The yuan-rupee forex rate matters for India’s trade performance, considering that the two economies compete directly in key U.S-bound sectors such as textiles, engineering goods and chemicals.

A weaker rupee against the yuan makes Indian products relatively cheaper than those of Chinese rivals in the export market, partially cushioning the blow from higher US tariffs.

Plus, a weaker rupee against the yuan could help narrow India’s trade deficit with China.

The yuan-rupee cross is among the key metrics tracked by the Reserve Bank of India, according to a person familiar with the central bank’s thinking. They asked not to be identified since they were not authorized to speak to media. The central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chinese yuan Indian rupee US tariffs Indian currency

Comments

200 characters

Indian rupee sinks to record low

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories