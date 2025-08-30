PM will leave for China today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to leave for China on August 30 (today) on a four-day visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of State Summit in Tianjin, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

The prime minister’s visit comes at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. During his stay, Sharif is expected to hold bilateral meetings with President Xi and Premier Li Qiang to discuss various facets of Pakistan-China cooperation.

In addition to the SCO Summit, the prime minister will participate in a military parade in Beijing commemorating the 80th anniversary of the World Anti-Fascist War, alongside President Xi and other world leaders.

The itinerary also includes interactions with prominent Chinese business leaders and corporate executives to explore opportunities for enhancing bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and investment.

Sharif will deliver a keynote address at the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

