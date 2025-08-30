New German CG assumes office

KARACHI: Thomas Eberhard Schultze has taken over as the new Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Pakistan. Since the assuming office, Consul General Schultze has been actively engaging with key stakeholders in Sindh to foster stronger bilateral relations between Pakistan and Germany.

As part of his outreach efforts, Consul General Thomas E Schultze has paid courtesy calls on Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori, discussing areas of mutual interest and cooperation.

He also met with representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) to explore opportunities for enhancing business ties between Pakistan and Germany.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025