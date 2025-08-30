Ceremony held in Toronto to honour Dr Mansoor Memon

KARACHI: The Pakistani community in Canada organised a magnificent ceremony to celebrate Dr Mansoor Memon on being conferred the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Medal of Excellence) by the Government of Pakistan. The event was attended by over 100 distinguished guests, including Pakistani diplomats, Canadian members of Parliament, and business leaders.

The guests of honour — Consul General of Pakistan Khalil-ur-Rehman Bajwa, Deputy Consul General Muhammad Hassan, Deputy High Commissioner Faisal Kakar, and Member of Parliament Mrs. Iqra Khalid — praised Dr. Memon’s national services and his efforts to highlight a positive image of Pakistan.

Participants remarked that this honour is a collective achievement of the Pakistani diaspora, while Dr. Memon represents knowledge, humility, and service.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025