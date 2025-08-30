BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Sharjeel says steps taken to deal with flood challenge

Published 30 Aug, 2025

KARACHI: Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said the provincial government has taken comprehensive emergency measures at all levels to deal with the possible flood situation.

He said that all ministers, elected representatives, and district administrations are present in their respective areas, and the protection of people’s lives and property remains the top priority.

In a statement, he said the entire cabinet, including provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Jam Khan Shoro, Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehar, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, and Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, is visiting different districts on the instructions of the Chief Minister. They are reviewing the strengthening of embankments, monitoring the situation, and ensuring the provision of public facilities. Deputy Commissioners, police, irrigation, and rescue agencies are on alert in every district, while arrangements for machinery, boats, and temporary accommodation have also been completed.

Memon said that water levels at Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri barrages are being continuously monitored. The situation is currently under control, but alternative plans are in place to respond to any emergency.

He said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari have given clear instructions to prioritize public safety. Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah is directly monitoring the arrangements and receiving daily briefings.

