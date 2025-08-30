BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
MD SNGPL for ensuring uninterrupted gas supply

Published August 30, 2025

LAHORE: Managing Director Sui Northern Gas has advised all the Regional General Managers to remain on station and maintain round-the-clock vigilance to ensure uninterrupted restoration of gas supply in flood-affected areas.

Recent floods have caused some damage to SNGPL’s distribution infrastructure in Swat, Mardan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat and other regions, affecting gas supply to approximately 3,383 consumers and damaging around 7,480 meters of distribution network.

Swift mobilization of field teams has enabled restoration of gas supply to over 90 percent of affected areas in Mardan Region, while in Swat and Dir, supply to 47,000 of the 48,000 impacted consumers has been restored — with 35,000 consumers reconnected within three hours of the initial disruption.

Repair and reconstruction activities are ongoing in all affected regions. In Sialkot and Gujrat, restoration work for nearly 2,000 consumers will commence as soon as floodwaters subside.

GAS SNGPL energy sector gas supply gas sector flood affected areas Floods in Pakistan MD SNGPL

