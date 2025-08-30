BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
Flood-affected people urged to cooperate with administration

Muhammad Saleem Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has appealed to the people of Punjab to cooperate with the administration in the flood-affected areas and move to safer places.

She assured the victims that the Punjab government is assessing the damages caused to their homes, crops and livestock, and all their losses will be compensated on a priority basis.

She outlined, “The foremost priority at this time is providing protection to the people’s lives, the citizens should cooperate with the administration as well as rescue and relief agencies.”

She assured, “By making a transparent assessment of the damages caused to the livestock and property, all the flood victims will be compensated for their damages.”

The CM vowed, “This is a solemn promise of Maryam Nawaz Sharif to all the flood victims across Punjab.”

She appealed to the people of flood-hit areas to prioritize protection of their own lives and the lives of their children at this critical time.

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the administration and other relevant departments saved hundreds of lives in Ferozewala and Sheikhupura tehsils by erecting timely embankments.

Dozens of villages and hundreds of livestock, agricultural lands and livelihoods of people were saved owing to prompt action taken by the administration.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Punjab government for saving the lives of people from the dangers of flash floods by erecting embankments in order to save the settlements of a large population.

The Awan Par, Santpura and other adjacent settlements were saved from the flash floods due to swift measures being taken by the Punjab government by building embankments.

The residents dwelling in the flood affected areas expressed their profound gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for taking brisk steps to save them from the devastating flash floods.

