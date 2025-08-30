CM visits Sialkot, Wazirabad to take stock of flood situation

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif visited Sialkot and Wazirabad to personally assess the flood situation.

She reached Sohdra area of Wazirabad to review the flood situation. She visited the flood relief camp set up at Sohdra School.

The CM sat among the flood victims and expressed her heartfelt condolences to the parents of the children who were drowned in the flood and consoled her mother. She also consoled the father of a 22-year-old boy named Chand.

She commended the youth who saved the lives of the children. She served food to the flood victims sitting on a carpet table. She fed the grieved mother of deceased Chand, who was drowned due to flood. She offered food to the flood-affected families and children by showing kind affection. She directed to conduct a door-to-door survey to assess the damages caused due to devastating floods and further directed the administration to make immediate arrangements for the provision of dry fodder for livestock.

The Chief Minister directed the Deputy Commissioner to take prompt steps for the treatment of the ailing father of a youth who was drowned and died due to flood. She reviewed the availability of medicines and other medical facilities in the medical camp. She also inspected livestock stalls and livestock medicines. She was informed that 13 mobile health clinics are available day and night in the flood-affected areas.

She distributed food packets among the flood victims.

Deputy Commissioner Naveed Ahmed Sheikh it was apprised in the briefing that 50 people who were completely stranded in the flood-affected areas were safely rescued by a helicopter with the assistance of the Pakistan Army.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 30 dewatering pumps are functional day and night to drain out flood water from the settlements.

As many as 66 villages of Sohdra are complete and 120 are partially affected due to flood. 61,000 people who were stranded in the flood water have been safely shifted to safe places. About 129,000 people have been safely evacuated from partially flood-affected areas, 25,000 livestock from the flood-hit areas have also been shifted to safe places. Upto 10,000 people living in safe places are being provided with three meals every day.

Police and CCD posts have been established in the flood-affected areas to maintain law and order and protect lives and property of the flood victims.

