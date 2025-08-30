Relief activities continue in Punjab

LAHORE: Upto 220,000 cusecs of water has been discharged in Shahdara during last seven hours and water flow in River Ravi was 211,330 to 219,760 cusecs.

On directions of Chief Minister, rescue and relief activities continue in flood-affected areas in the province.

The CM said, ‘Ministers are also present in their relevant districts to help flood victims. Assembly Members are also involved in relief activities on my directions.’

She added, ‘More than 20,000 people have been safely evacuated from flood-affected areas in last 24 hours. Rescue transportation of 9,646 people has been carried out by 2,897 rescuers with the help of 729 boats.’

