BML 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.75%)
BOP 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.68%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.93%)
DCL 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (5.74%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (8.42%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.19%)
HUBC 164.27 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (0.87%)
KEL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.9%)
KOSM 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.62%)
MLCF 102.68 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (7.11%)
NBP 148.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.4%)
PAEL 47.76 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.99%)
PIAHCLA 19.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.41%)
PIBTL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.18%)
POWER 17.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.92%)
PPL 177.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.13%)
PREMA 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
SNGP 114.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.49%)
SSGC 40.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 8.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.55%)
TREET 23.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 57.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.69%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 30, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-30

Just another rainy day

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 07:55am

Memories of rainy days in the past invaded in full force the minds of the Karachi population as the city was lashed for two consecutive days with the first day breaking several records and confronting Karachiites with a kind of severe weather they had not faced for several years.

For all intents and purposes it was an ordinary day with the kind of weather prediction that abounds throughout the year but hardly ever materializing.

Well this day it did materialize and that too with a bang. Light rain that started in the afternoon turned to a down pour by early evening and continued till late at night. It was not just constant rain but it’s intensity that caught the populace by surprise.

At the peak of the rainfall it was unfortunately also the peak time that the household bread earners return home from work. While most of the roads at that time are full to capacity it is the Shahra-e-Faisal, which usually bears the brunt of this sea of transport that includes cars, motorcycles, trucks, rickshaws and other vehicles.

This also being the main route to the city’s international airport there is also the rush of airline passengers in a hurry to catch their flights. Well, no one among this multifaceted group was ready for what awaited them as they carelessly ventured on the roads leading to their respective destinations.

It is not that Karachi has never seen heavy rainfall. I distinctly remember two rainfalls in which streets had turned to lakes. In one I was at that time working for a German firm operating out of SITE and committed that blunder of taking the prediction for rain lightly and left the office after the rain had been coming down for some time.

As I hit the road or whatever part of it was visible all I could see was water everywhere.

If it was bad in SITE it was worse in Garden Road area where the water was even more steep and I was just driving like in a lake. It was only when I hit Saddar that I got some relief. More or less the same intensity when I was working on MT Khan Road and Mai Kolachi had not come into existence. A colleague dropped me at hotel Metropole and from there it was a long walk to Bilawal Chowrangi, dodging pot holes and looking out for open manholes.

This year was a marked difference, both in the intensity of rain water and the response even of the ordinary person and I think this difference can be attributed to better communications as in the previous years I have mentioned mobile phones were not so much in vogue. This year they played a pivotal role as those stuck in rain water could communicate their plight to their families and friends at times, enhancing their concerns and at others calming them down and reassuring them that things are under control.

It was actually a cause for concern also as many batteries died down or networks switched off and household members following the progress of their stranded members were left wondering what was happening with obviously the worst fears on their minds. Amidst all this I was highly impressed with the kind of concern and intensity of caring displayed by a company operating from DHA with employees whose residences were scattered all over the city.

The employees of this company left their work place in early evening and soon it was evident that most were stuck in different places. None was abandoned but under the direction of top most officials both in Karachi and Islamabad each indivual’s progress was monitored which included calls to their near and dear ones or on their mobiles if still working.

This operation continued unabated with all top people engaged till well past midnight and everyone heaved a sigh of relief as the last person reached home at well past midnight.

Needless to say, how such a caring attitude by a company fosters love and respect for the company in the hearts of its employees. This is just one example but there were several others, including mosques that opened their doors to not only provide shelter but food as well and even private residences opening up their doors to accommodate the stranded. For what started as an ordinary rainy day turned into a day of lessons from which we can all learn.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Zia Ul Islam Zuberi

The writer is a well-known columnist & Head of Corporate Communication at Nutshell Communications

climate change Karachiites heavy rainfalls Heavy rains in Karachi Karachi rain

Comments

200 characters

Just another rainy day

Governance and economic framework: Businessmen for fundamental restructuring

Projects under PSDP: Ministry tells IMF allocations capped at 2pc

NA panel told: 55 active projects being implemented through World Bank financing

Dar unveils Pakistan’s diplomatic ‘reset’

SBP injects over Rs12.34trn into market

IGCEP 2025-35: Power generation capacity may surge 49pc to 64,035 MW

Rs64bn short of monthly target: Aug tax collection stands at Rs886bn

Medicine prices enter into ‘stabilisation phase’ in Pakistan

No change in petrol prices likely

Steel units in former FATA, PATA: PALSP urges PM to reject tax relief restoration

Read more stories