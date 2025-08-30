This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled ‘Perception and reality’ from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. There is no data about Karachi except a few studies done by university students. For example, ‘A Situational Analysis of Mobile-Phone Snatching in Karachi’ dated January 2011 NICE

Research Journal (Authors: Dr Syed Khurram Mehdi of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi, Pakistan) is one such commendable effort.

The primary question for every Pakistani is the reason for erosion of trust in the system when the situation outside Pakistan is also not very comforting. There is a reason for the same.

Despite extremely fast growing crime rates Londoners trust their system. They are ready to discuss it publicly and their governments do not exhibit that they are providing an ideal system for the citizens.

In Pakistan, however, there is a serious tendency to hide the realities on ground. The subject of mobile snatching is not discussed properly at any forum.

The bigger problem is the negative role of the government. Each government claims they are doing their best and all the ills are there on account of actions of the past government. This chronic disease leads to erosion of trust in the mind of a young person who feels isolated in the jungle of continuous lies.

It is a fact that the law and order situation in London is deteriorating; however, there is no denial by the government to this effect.

In our country, however, there is a denial for the reason that the government is not serious in resolving the issues facing a common man.

Syed Shabbar Zaidi (Karachi)

