BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 90.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.03%)
DCL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.97%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (6.81%)
FFL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 149.83 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.74%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
SNGP 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Opinion Print 2025-08-30

‘Perception and reality’

Published 30 Aug, 2025 06:00am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor titled ‘Perception and reality’ from this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. There is no data about Karachi except a few studies done by university students. For example, ‘A Situational Analysis of Mobile-Phone Snatching in Karachi’ dated January 2011 NICE

Research Journal (Authors: Dr Syed Khurram Mehdi of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto University of Law, Karachi, Pakistan) is one such commendable effort.

The primary question for every Pakistani is the reason for erosion of trust in the system when the situation outside Pakistan is also not very comforting. There is a reason for the same.

Despite extremely fast growing crime rates Londoners trust their system. They are ready to discuss it publicly and their governments do not exhibit that they are providing an ideal system for the citizens.

In Pakistan, however, there is a serious tendency to hide the realities on ground. The subject of mobile snatching is not discussed properly at any forum.

The bigger problem is the negative role of the government. Each government claims they are doing their best and all the ills are there on account of actions of the past government. This chronic disease leads to erosion of trust in the mind of a young person who feels isolated in the jungle of continuous lies.

It is a fact that the law and order situation in London is deteriorating; however, there is no denial by the government to this effect.

In our country, however, there is a denial for the reason that the government is not serious in resolving the issues facing a common man.

Syed Shabbar Zaidi (Karachi)

