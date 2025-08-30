PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘What if Ursula offers Pakistan EU membership?’

“President Trump says he is not happy about Russia’s attacks on several Ukrainian cities.”

“Not happy? Isn’t that an understatement?”

“Well had he used a stronger word he would have provided ammunition to the Russian hardliners and anything softer may have led him to give another unscheduled lesson to the class of seven.”

“You mean seventh class?”

“No class of seven though I am not sure Giorgia Meloni will attend this time, and Macron will be busy as the government he propped up is likely to fall. Starmer has to contend against an electorate that wants him out even more than they wanted Liz Truss out and then there is the unelected Ursula who single-handedly has destroyed the attraction of European Union membership…”

“Stop. What if Ursula offers Pakistan EU membership?”

“Don’t be facetious – we are not geographically poised for a membership in the EU.”

“I said what if; do you think anyone who is anyone would refuse EU membership?”

“Lets see I heard that real estate in Japan is becoming attractive…”

“For Pete’s sake. Our party leaders are very partial to accumulating assets in EU countries…”

“Have they heard of the 300 billion dollars of Russian assets that were frozen?”

“Have any assets held by our crème de la crème in the West ever been frozen?”

“There is the case of Malik Riaz who will never get a UK visa and I don’t think he is allowed to have a bank account in the UK…”

“Right but there is a lesson learned there, if you take on the deep state you will be scrambling to retain your assets, no wait I reckon this is a global phenomenon – don’t take on the deep state in any country or else you will pay a heavy price.”

“But Malik Riaz is in Dubai and living comfortably and…”

“Hmmm let’s see for how long, and that will depend on how intensely does the deep state want to get him.”

“Anyway going back to President Trump not being happy, the EU’s project Ukraine is near completion, not successful completion as the Russian capture of Ukrainian territory…”

“The game of chess isn’t over - the EU is busy influencing elections in lets’ see – Moldova and Georgia and with the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia that confers the Zangezur corridor to the US for 99 years was it…”

“Yeah that’s checkmate Russia and Iran.”

“For your information let me state that our prime minister did state that he wasn’t happy when India attacked us…”

“Careful my friend careful.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025