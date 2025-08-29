BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
Markets

TSX hovers near record high as domestic GDP data fuels rate cut bets

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 08:18pm

Canada’s main stock index traded near a record high on Friday, after weaker-than-expected domestic GDP data signaled potential interest rate cuts by the central bank.

At 9:44 a.m. ET (1344 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.23% at 28,499.73 points.

The index is set for an all-time closing high if gains hold, and is just a few points shy of the intraday record high of 28,530.19 points, set on Thursday.

Canada’s economy contracted more than expected, falling 1.6% on an annualized basis in the second quarter, as exports significantly declined.

“It is the unfortunate byproduct of having a protracted trade war with our largest trading partner in the United States,” said Shiraz Ahmed, founder & CEO of Sartorial Wealth Inc.

“Even though (the central bank) will likely start cutting … there’s only so much monetary policy can fix.”

The chances of a rate cut in Canada next month are now nearly a coin flip, with odds rising to 48.5% from 38% earlier in the day.

The Bank of Canada has kept rates steady at 2.75% at its last three meetings since March.

TSX’s consumer discretionary subindex led sectoral gains on Friday, climbing 0.7%. The energy index rose 0.3%, and was the top performer for the week, up 1.8%.

During the week, top Canadian lenders reported growth in quarterly profits and set aside lower-than-expected provisions for bad loans as trade tensions with the U.S. eased.

Financials were up 1.5% for the week.

Canada’s benchmark index is headed for its fourth straight monthly gain, its longest such streak in nearly ten months, powered by cooling trade jitters, U.S. policy easing hopes and largely upbeat earnings season.

On Wall Street, a largely in-line Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index data did little to alter rate cut expectations.

