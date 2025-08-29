Wheat mixed, corn up 1-3 cents, soy down 3-5

CHICAGO: The following are U.S. expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex tradingat the Chicago Board of Trade at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday.

Wheat - Down 1 to up 1 cent per bushel

Wheat futures traded near flat, pressured by abundant global harvests and rain in wheat growing regions.

Traders adjusted positions at the end of the month and before a long weekend in the United States, where financial markets will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

Abundant rainfall and strong soil moisture levels are expected to benefit Argentina’s 2025/26 wheat crop, which is forecast to post above-average yields, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange said on Thursday.

Rains in the U.S. Plains and France are expected to benefit the crop in the coming days, according to forecaster Vaisala.

CBOT December soft red winter wheat was last down ¾ cent to $5.28-1/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat was last down 1 cent to $5.14-3/4 per bushel, and Minneapolis December wheat was last down 1/4 cent to $5.77 a bushel.

Corn - Up 1 to 3 cents per bushel

CBOT December corn ticked up, buoyed by strong weekly export data.

The USDA on Thursday reported weekly export sales of corn at 2,071,900 metric tons.

U.S. farmers are on track to harvest the nation’s biggest corn crop in history this autumn.

CBOT December corn was last up 2 cents to $4.12 per bushel.

Soybeans - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel

Soybean futures edged lower as a lack of Chinese demand for U.S. supplies hung over the oilseed market.

Soybean prices had climbed to a two-month peak last week, buoyed by hopes that China would revert to buying U.S. crop after months of shunning the origin in a wider trade war with Washington, but no such purchases have been confirmed.

China’s soybean importers are boosting purchases from Argentina and Uruguay, adding to flows from main supplier Brazil, according to trade sources

Traders will be monitoring U.S.-Chinese talks in the coming days, with senior Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang expected in Washington.

The USDA reported weekly export sales of soybeans at 1,183,400 metric tons.

CBOT November soybeans were last down 3-1/4 cents at $10.44-3/4 per bushel.