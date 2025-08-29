BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 90.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.03%)
DCL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.97%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (6.81%)
FFL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 149.83 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.74%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
SNGP 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
UAE markets slip ahead of US inflation data; oil weighs on sentiment

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:55pm

Stock markets in the United Arab Emirates finished lower on Friday as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of U.S. inflation data that could shape the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate decisions.

Investors are awaiting the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the preferred inflation measure of the U.S. Fed, scheduled later on Friday.

The Fed’s stance holds implications for Gulf economies, where most currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Dubai’s main stock index closed 0.3% lower, reversing earlier gains as losses in banking and utility shares weighed on the market.

The UAE’s largest sharia-compliant lender, Dubai Islamic Bank, fell 1.3%, while utility firm Emirates Central Cooling System Corporation dropped 2.9%

Dubai business park operator Tecom Group’s board approved an AED 1.6 billion ($435.66 million) investment to acquire 138 land plots on Thursday. Tecom Group’s shares were trading 1.8% down.

Most Gulf markets retreat ahead of US economic data

The Dubai index is trading near a key support level, a breach of which could open the door for a more significant correction, especially after several weeks of uncertain trading that followed a period of strong gains, said Milad Azar, market analyst at XTB MENA.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index slipped 0.2%, pressured by a 1% fall in top developer Aldar Properties and a 0.9% decrease in Adnoc Gas.

Oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) raised $317 million in an institutional placement of a 3% stake in ADNOC Logistics & Services through a bookbuild offering, it said on Thursday.

Shares of ADNOC Logistics & Services edged up 0.2%.

The Abu Dhabi index recorded a 1.1% loss for the week, its fifth straight weekly decline, while Dubai’s market fell 1%, marking its third consecutive week in the red, according to LSEG data.

Oil prices - a major driver for Gulf financial markets - declined on Friday amid uncertainty over Russian supply and expectations of softer demand as the U.S. summer driving season winds down.

Brent crude was down 0.7% at $68.21 a barrel by 1133 GMT.

---------------------------------
 ABU DHABI   down 0.2% to 10,095
 DUBAI       fell 0.03% to 6,064
---------------------------------
