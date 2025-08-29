BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 90.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.03%)
DCL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.97%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (6.81%)
FFL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 149.83 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.74%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
SNGP 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Markets

Robusta coffee prices edge higher, set for weekly gain

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:51pm

LONDON: Robusta coffee futures edged higher on Friday but remained well below the prior session’s three-month peak, with the market’s recent strong rally appearing to be losing steam.

Coffee

Robusta coffee futures rose 0.3% to $4,823 a metric ton by 1146 GMT, hovering just below the prior session’s three-month high of $4,986.

The market was on track for a weekly gain of 3.7%.

Prices have been supported by speculative buying against the backdrop of a slow but steady decline in exchange stocks as U.S. roasters scramble to secure supplies after the U.S. government imposed a 50% tariff on imports from Brazil.

“While the rally in robusta and arabica prices may have slowed, further price increases cannot be ruled out in the near term. Speculative activity remains influential in a low stock, low-liquidity environment,” Rabobank said in a note.

Arabica coffee futures lost 0.1% to $3.77 per lb, after setting a 3-1/2 month high of $3.9130 on Thursday.

Robusta coffee turns lower after touching three-month high

Sugar

Raw sugar lost 0.1% to 16.46 cents per lb.

Dealers were awaiting the release later on Friday of data on sugar and cane production in Center-South Brazil covering the first half of August.

Brazil’s Sao Paulo state, which produces about half of thecountry’s sugarcane, is expected to face intense heat and dry weather next week in key growing regions, potentially further reducing yields of the crop, EarthDaily said on Thursday.

White sugar was unchanged at $493.20 a ton.

Cocoa

London cocoa rose 0.2% to 5,357 pounds a ton.

Dealers said the expiry of London September 25 options on Friday had provided a short-term focus.

New York cocoa was down 0.9% at $7,745 a ton.

