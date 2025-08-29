BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 90.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.03%)
DCL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.97%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (6.81%)
FFL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 149.83 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.74%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
SNGP 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump ends security protection for former Vice President Harris, CNN reports

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:41pm
US former vice president Kamala Harris.
US former vice president Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has canceled Secret Service protection for former vice president and 2024 Democratic rival Kamala Harris, CNN reported on Friday, citing a copy of a letter.

Harris’ typical six-month security detail for vice presidents after they leave office had been extended to one year under then-President Joe Biden, CNN reported, citing people familiar with the arrangement. Harris is set to start a book tour for her memoir, “107 Days.”

Representatives for the White House and Harris could not be immediately reached for comment on the report.

The letter to Harris, dated Thursday, says the termination of additional security is effective Sept. 1, according to CNN.

A Harris adviser told CNN in a statement that the former vice president was grateful to the U.S. Secret Service for their dedication.

Harris lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump but has not ruled out a possible presidential bid in 2028.

Trump has also ended federal security protection for others, including those who have criticized him such as former national security adviser John Bolton. In March, he ended protection for Biden’s children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden.

Donald Trump Kamala Harris

Comments

200 characters

Trump ends security protection for former Vice President Harris, CNN reports

PM Shehbaz to visit China for SCO summit, bilateral talks

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

High flood set to hit Guddu barrage next week: CM Sindh

Downpour, water discharge by India likely to trigger ‘severe flood’ in Ravi river

PSX snaps 4-day losing streak as KSE-100 Index closes higher by over 1,270 points

Field Marshal Munir vows to restore all flood-damaged religious sites in Punjab

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE gear up for Asia Cup rehearsal

Read more stories