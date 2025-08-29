BML 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
BOP 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.3%)
CPHL 90.37 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.03%)
DCL 13.66 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (5.97%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.55 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (6.81%)
FFL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
GCIL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.15%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
MLCF 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.84 (8.18%)
NBP 149.83 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.54%)
PAEL 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 178.85 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.74%)
PREMA 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
PRL 30.63 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.79%)
PTC 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.43%)
SNGP 115.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.69%)
SSGC 40.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
TPLP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.78%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
India’s April-July fiscal deficit at 29.9% of 2025/26 target

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:28pm

NEW DELHI: India’s fiscal deficit in April-July was 4.68 trillion rupees ($53.48 billion) or 29.9% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

Key numbers

Net tax receipts at 6.6 trillion rupees compared with 7.1 trillion rupees a year earlier

Non-tax revenue at 4 trillion rupees compared with 3 trillion rupees a year ago

India central bank sold net $3.66 billion spot FX in June, bulletin shows

Total government expenditure at 15.6 trillion rupees compared with 13 trillion rupees a year earlier

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was 3.5 trillion rupees, against 2.6 trillion rupees a year ago

