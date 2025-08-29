India’s April-July fiscal deficit at 29.9% of 2025/26 target

NEW DELHI: India’s fiscal deficit in April-July was 4.68 trillion rupees ($53.48 billion) or 29.9% of the estimate for the financial year ending March 31, government data showed on Friday.

Key numbers

Net tax receipts at 6.6 trillion rupees compared with 7.1 trillion rupees a year earlier

Non-tax revenue at 4 trillion rupees compared with 3 trillion rupees a year ago

India central bank sold net $3.66 billion spot FX in June, bulletin shows

Total government expenditure at 15.6 trillion rupees compared with 13 trillion rupees a year earlier

Capital expenditure, or spending on building physical infrastructure, was 3.5 trillion rupees, against 2.6 trillion rupees a year ago