BML 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
BOP 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.05%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.87%)
CPHL 89.64 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.21%)
DCL 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (5.35%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (5.84%)
FFL 16.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GCIL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.94%)
HUBC 164.02 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (0.72%)
KEL 5.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.74%)
KOSM 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
LOTCHEM 21.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.39%)
MLCF 102.85 Increased By ▲ 6.99 (7.29%)
NBP 150.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (0.99%)
PAEL 46.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
PIAHCLA 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (6.83%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 179.00 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (0.82%)
PREMA 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.51%)
PRL 30.83 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.45%)
PTC 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.08%)
SNGP 116.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.83%)
SSGC 40.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.11%)
TPLP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.82%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.86%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025
Markets

Copper set for monthly growth on rising rate cut bets

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 04:11pm

LONDON: Copper prices hit a five-week high on Friday and were on track to end August with the 3% growth due to a weaker dollar and rising bets that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.8% to $9,897.50 per metric ton by 1011 GMT after hitting $9,917 for its highest since July 25.

The dollar was poised for a 2% drop in August. A weaker U.S. currency makes dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies, while lower rates improve overall sentiment towards industrial metals as demand for them depends on economic growth.

In top metals consumer China, stocks closed up on Friday, capping their strongest monthly gain since September 2024, as abundant liquidity continued to drive the rally.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 2.4% this week, while the Yangshan copper premium, which reflects demand for copper imported into China, stabilised at $55 per ton, highest level since June 5.

Copper drifts higher on increased risk appetite after Nvidia results

However, China’s factory activity likely contracted for a fifth straight month in August, with manufacturers awaiting more clarity on a trade deal with the U.S. while a wobbly job market and a property crisis curb domestic demand, a Reuters poll showed.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs held their year-end LME copper price forecast unchanged at $9,700 per ton.

“While LME stocks remain relatively low, we reiterate that we see no near-term risk of a global copper shortage,” Goldman Sachs said in a note.

According to the International Copper Study Group, the global refined copper market was in a 251,000 tons surplus in the first half of 2025 compared with a 395,000 metric tons surplus in the same period a year earlier.

Among other LME metals, aluminium rose 0.3% to $2,613 a ton, zinc added 1.1% to $2,812, lead climbed 0.2% to $1,987.50, tin gained 1.0% to $35,140, while nickel was up 0.7% at $15,365.

