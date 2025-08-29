BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.73%)
CPHL 90.50 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (2.18%)
DCL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.36%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 53.90 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (5.54%)
FFL 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GCIL 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.69%)
HUBC 164.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.77%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 21.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.34%)
MLCF 103.45 Increased By ▲ 7.59 (7.92%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
PIAHCLA 19.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
PIBTL 13.06 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (7.4%)
POWER 17.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (7.55%)
PPL 179.81 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.28%)
PREMA 40.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.61%)
PRL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.68%)
PTC 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.47%)
SNGP 116.13 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.85%)
SSGC 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.4%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.23%)
TPLP 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
TRG 56.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.17%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gauff embraces moment of vulnerability en route to US Open third round

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 01:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Coco Gauff said she felt more human allowing herself a moment of vulnerability under the primetime glare of Arthur Ashe Stadium, her tears and trembles visible to a crowd of 24,000 and millions watching at home, before reaching the U.S. Open third round.

After a three-set first-round victory that Gauff described as a mental battle, the 2023 champion once again faced a tough test against Donna Vekic on Thursday before claiming a 7-6(5) 6-2 second-round win.

A flurry of errors and persistent serving struggles left the third seed on the brink of dropping the opening set, as she wept into her towel after surrendering her serve in the ninth game.

The 21-year-old later spoke about the moment, describing it not as embarrassment but as a reminder of her humanity under the sport’s brightest spotlight.

“It feels human. Being an athlete, people kind of disregard that side of us, the human side of things,” she told reporters.

“People say so many things, you know, you are number three in the world, and you’re doing this or you’re playing like this, and you should be better and things like that.

“When I’m out there in that moment, I kind of give into the pressures, but I feel like that’s normal. I feel like every pro athlete who’s been on the pedestal that I’ve been on has felt that pressure at some point in their career where they showed it publicly like I did or privately.”

The two-times Grand Slam winner added that what mattered most was not the breakdown itself but the way she recovered, cutting her unforced errors from 13 to five and slashing her double faults from seven to just one.

Alexander Zverev sweeps into US Open third round

“I have bad days, but I think it’s more about how you get up after those bad moments and how you show up after that.

“I think today I showed that I can get up after feeling the worst I’ve ever felt on the court.”

Gauff has been working on addressing her longstanding serve issues since arriving in New York, just days after parting ways with coach Matt Daly and enlisting biomechanics specialist Gavin MacMillan.

US Open Coco Gauff

Comments

200 characters

Gauff embraces moment of vulnerability en route to US Open third round

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories