BML 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.86%)
BOP 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.19%)
CNERGY 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.87%)
CPHL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (1.95%)
DCL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.36%)
DGKC 207.47 Increased By ▲ 18.86 (10%)
FCCL 54.05 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (5.84%)
FFL 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GCIL 28.34 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.02%)
HUBC 164.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.71%)
KEL 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.13%)
KOSM 6.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 21.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.06%)
MLCF 103.25 Increased By ▲ 7.39 (7.71%)
NBP 151.07 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.37%)
PAEL 46.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
PIAHCLA 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (7.24%)
POWER 17.05 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (7.23%)
PPL 179.40 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.05%)
PREMA 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.44%)
PRL 30.89 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.65%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.69%)
SNGP 116.21 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.92%)
SSGC 40.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
TPLP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 23.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
TRG 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.91%)
WTL 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.56%)
BR100 15,085 Increased By 112.5 (0.75%)
BR30 44,012 Increased By 987.7 (2.3%)
KSE100 148,618 Increased By 1274.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 45,248 Increased By 370.7 (0.83%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Eric Trump says Trump family ‘loves’ Bitcoin community, predicts $1 million valuation

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 01:31pm

HONG KONG: Eric Trump says the Trump family “loves” and “believes in” the Bitcoin community, which supported his father Donald Trump before he became the US President for the second time.

Trump, speaking at the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong, said he believed Bitcoin would hit a $1 million valuation.

“The Bitcoin community embraced my father unlike anything I had ever seen before,” Eric Trump said.

“And I hope that’s paid off in spades because we love this community. We believe in this community.”

Bitcoin climbs to record $123,000 as US to debate crypto rules

Bitcoin has risen 18% this year, hitting a record high of $124,480.82 in mid-August, buoyed by friendlier regulations from the Trump administration and consistent demand from institutional investors.

The world’s best known cryptocurrency has dropped off those record highs and was last at $110,554.05 on Friday, down over 1% on the day. “There’s no question. Bitcoin takes $1 million,” Eric Trump said.

bitcoin cryptocurrency bitcoin Eric Trump

Comments

200 characters

Eric Trump says Trump family ‘loves’ Bitcoin community, predicts $1 million valuation

Positive momentum at PSX, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Pakistani rupee registers 16th successive gain against US dollar

At least 20 dead as ‘exceptionally high’ floods continue to threaten Punjab amid heavy rain forecast

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

Pakistani scientist bags ‘Best Young Researcher Award’ at Global Youth Forum

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,200 in Pakistan

Joint strategy being evolved to tackle climate change, build water reservoirs: PM

European Organisation for Nuclear Research concludes review of Pakistan’s associate membership

Govt finalising key industrial policies for next five years

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Read more stories