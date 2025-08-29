BML 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.24%)
Ukraine says Russian strikes kill 2 in Dnipropetrovsk region

AFP Published 29 Aug, 2025 11:51am

KYIV: Ukraine said on Friday Russian overnight strikes had killed two people in Dnipropetrovsk, days after Kyiv admitted for the first time that Moscow’s army was advancing into the region.

“Unfortunately, two people died – a man and a woman. Sincere condolences to the relatives,” Sergiy Lysak, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Dnipropetrovsk, a central administrative area, had been largely spared from intense fighting.

But Kyiv acknowledged on Tuesday that Russian troops had entered the region, following statements to the same effect by Moscow since last month.

Russian missiles pound Ukraine, damage EU and British offices

Lysak said the drone strike on the Synelnyky district also wounded a 50-year-old woman.

A separate attack on the city of Dnipro wounded two people, including a 46-year-old man who was in a “serious condition”, he said.

Dnipropetrovsk is not one of the five Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Kherson, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia and Crimea – that Moscow has publicly claimed as Russian territory.

But Russia has claimed to have captured some settlements there since July.

