BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,015 Increased By 43.1 (0.29%)
BR30 43,277 Increased By 252.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 147,796 Increased By 452.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,036 Increased By 159.2 (0.35%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s equity benchmarks to open higher after two days of losses

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2025 08:29am

India’s equity benchmarks are likely to open higher on Friday, after two consecutive sessions of declines, though sentiment is expected to stay subdued on worries over U.S. tariffs.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 24,666.5 points as of 07:47 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 above Thursday’s close of 24,500.9.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex have dropped about 2% each in the last two sessions, pressured by mounting concerns about the impact of U.S. tariffs on Indian goods.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods over its purchase of Russian oil, adding to the earlier 25% duty.

Still, India’s Russian oil imports are set to rise in September, dealers said, in defiance of U.S. punitive measures.

For the month, Sensex is down 1.4%, while Nifty is down 1.1% as foreign investors offloaded $3.3 billion worth of Indian shares in August, the highest for a month since February.

The domestic economic growth data is due after market hours. India’s economy likely slowed in the April-June quarter as weak urban demand and slow private investment weighed on growth, a Reuters poll of economists showed.

The market is also awaiting next week’s meeting of the Goods and Services Tax council, which will discuss sweeping cuts to boost the economy in the face of a trade conflict with the U.S.

Among individual stocks, oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries will be in focus ahead of its annual general meeting of shareholders.

Indian stock

Comments

200 characters

India’s equity benchmarks to open higher after two days of losses

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories