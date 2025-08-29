BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
NFC meeting postponed

Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The inaugural meeting of the 11th National Finance Commission (NFC) scheduled for Friday (today) has been postponed due to ongoing flood situation.

The meeting was to be chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, who heads the newly constituted NFC.

The NFC Secretariat, Finance Division stated that the meeting was postponed upon receiving the request from government of Sindh.

The Sindh government requested to postpone the inaugural meeting of the 11th NFC due to impending flood situation. The NFC meeting, scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th August 2025, is postponed, it added.

