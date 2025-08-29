BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.72%)
CPHL 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.00 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.33%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.32%)
PAEL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.92%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.51%)
POWER 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
PPL 177.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
PREMA 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PRL 30.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.76%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
SNGP 114.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,017 Increased By 44.5 (0.3%)
BR30 43,311 Increased By 286 (0.66%)
KSE100 147,804 Increased By 460.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,038 Increased By 161 (0.36%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board

Tahir Amin Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) approved reconstitution of the Board of Directors of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK).

The committee met on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The Committee considered a single-point agenda regarding the reconstitution of the Board of Directors of NESPAK. On the recommendation of the Board Nomination Committee, made in compliance with the provisions of the State-Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023, the Committee approved the panel comprising Javaid Aslam, Muhammad Ali, Pir Saad Ahsanuddin, Omar Hassan and Shahana Ahmad Ali, in view of their professional credentials and relevant expertise.

The Committee further observed that, given the significance and urgency attached to the constitution of Boards of Directors of State-Owned Enterprises, the selection and scrutiny of nominations must be undertaken in a timely and coordinated manner by the concerned departments and agencies so as to avoid inordinate delays in the process.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Hussain Magsi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, along with federal secretaries and senior officials from the concerned ministries, departments and regulatory institutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

finance minister SOEs NESPAK Muhammad Aurangzeb CCoSOEs National Engineering Services Pakistan NESPAK board

Comments

200 characters

CCoSOEs approves reconstitution of NESPAK board

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories