BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,017 Increased By 44.5 (0.3%)
BR30 43,311 Increased By 286 (0.66%)
KSE100 147,804 Increased By 460.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,038 Increased By 161 (0.36%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

Sindh braces for ‘severe’ flooding on Indus River

Anwar Khan Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am
Photo: INP
Photo: INP

KARACHI: After days of urban deluge, Sindh’s Indus River cutting through rural stretches is now bracing for an extremely high flood surge on September 4 and 5, the Meteorological Department warned on Thursday. The alarm has been raised for downstream districts as waters from the upstream rivers continue to swell.

Downstream, the Indus River at Guddu and Sukkur is projected to peak at very high flood between September 4 and 5. Officials said the alarming surge in the Sutlej was triggered by heavy water releases from Indian dams, pushing flows well past danger marks.

They warned that fresh spells of moderate to heavy rain are likely over the upper catchments of all major rivers from August 29 onward, raising the risk of further swelling. Sukkur, Guddu and Kotri barrages are already in low-level flood, and sharp inflows recorded at dawn showed a risk of a rapid rise in the coming days.

Sindh braces for floodwaters; protective steps initiated

While these levels are still categorized as low flood, officials cautioned that Guddu and Sukkur could reach extremely high flood stage by September 4 and 5, threatening vast rural populations along the river.

The Flood Forecasting Division in Lahore confirmed that multiple rivers are already in dangerously high stages. The Chenab at Khanki and Qadirabad is in Exceptionally High to High Flood, while the Sutlej at G.S. Wala is at Exceptionally High Flood.

The Ravi at Balloki is expected to reach the same stage within 24 hours. The Chenab at Trimmu is forecast to touch exceptionally high flood by the evening of August 29, while Panjnad is likely to hit very extremely high flood by September 2. With the Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej and Indus all moving toward dangerously high levels, officials described the coming week as critical for Pakistan’s flood defenses.

Although the immediate 24-hour forecast indicates mostly dry weather with isolated thunderstorms, meteorologists cautioned that the lull is short-lived. Fresh monsoon activity over the weekend could accelerate inflows into the Indus system.

In Sindh, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority directed all deputy commissioners and district disaster management committees to remain on round-the-clock alert.

The directive, signed by Assistant Director Operations Ajay Kumar Sewani, ordered urgent preparations for evacuation and mitigation. All departments and NGOs were told to marshal resources and coordinate to prevent loss of life and property.

At 6 a.m., Guddu Barrage registered an inflow of 333,400 cusecs against an outflow of 300,200. Forecasts placed flows between 320,000 and 340,000 in the next 24 hours. Sukkur Barrage, built to handle 900,000, showed inflows of 266,400 cusecs and outflows of 212,300.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change floods Indus River Sukkur barrage Floods in Pakistan floods in Sindh Rivers in Pakistan India releases water

Comments

200 characters

Sindh braces for ‘severe’ flooding on Indus River

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories