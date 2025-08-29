PM Shehbaz briefed about destruction

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday called for collective efforts to meet the recurring challenge of natural disasters especially floods in the coming years.

He was chairing a meeting in Narowal, where he was given a detailed briefing on the devastation caused by floods in the country.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for enhancing the water storage capacity to mitigate the impact of flash floods. He said “we have to generate resources for this purpose and expressed the confidence that the federal and provincial governments have the capacity to find solution to this issue.”

Highlighting the importance of construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams, the PM said there were also points in Chiniot where water storage capacity could be built. Similarly, he said small dams could be constructed in the North.

Apart from NDMA and PDMAs, allied departments would also have to demonstrate preparedness to deal with natural disasters, he said.

Expressing grief and sorrow over the death and destruction caused by floods, the PM appreciated the armed forces for working in close coordination with the civil administration in rescue and relief efforts.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz assured that efforts would be made to fully rehabilitate the damaged infrastructure and compensate those who suffered losses. She said the people and the livestock were timely rescued and evacuated from the flood-hit areas.

Referring to the inundation of Gurdwara, the CM directed for immediate drainage of water to facilitate the Sikh community. She said field hospitals had been activated to deal with the issue of water borne diseases, adding that about 1,000 clinics on wheels have been diverted to the flood-hit areas.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the need for identifying the gaps in infrastructure to mitigate the impact of floods.

The Chairman NDMA briefed the participants of the meeting about the losses caused by the floods. He stated that the intensity and duration of this year’s monsoon is greater than in the past years. He mentioned the presence of high floodwaters in Chenab, Sutlej and Ravi.

The PM accompanied by Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz also took an aerial view of the flood-hit areas.

Earlier, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif warmly welcomed PM Shehbaz Sharif on his arrival in Lahore. The PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also visited Kartarpur to express solidarity with the flood-affected Sikh community.

Commending the administration, Rescue-1122 and PDMA, the CM appreciated the efforts of provincial ministers, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Kazim Ali Pirzada, Sohaib Ahmed Bherth and Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and other officers.

The CM expressed gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for paying a visit to Narowal to review the flood situation. She directed to ensure drainage of water from the Kartarpur Gurdwara at the earliest. She directed to ensure immediate repair and rehabilitation of flood-affected roads. She directed to ensure timely evacuation of the elderly, women and children from the flood-affected areas.

The CM said, “Narowal is among the districts worst affected by the devastating flood. Everyone is deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to havoc played by the flood. There is no substitute for human life, it is impossible to compensate for the loss of anyone’s life. All departments in Punjab are working diligently, no death occurred or reported due to the negligence of any department.”

She highlighted, “Future planning of the Punjab government is focused on its foremost priority for flood prevention. Such an extraordinary monsoon spell had never been seen for 38 years. The nation should also know the causes and effects of the floods. Urban flooding and rainwater have reached everywhere in Punjab.”

She outlined that following the footsteps of PM Shehbaz Sharif, effective steps have been taken for the immediate drainage of rainwater from the cities.

She revealed that the early warning system was working efficiently and timely evacuation of the population had been ensured, adding “people do not easily prepare to leave their belongings and return from the flood-affected areas.”

She disclosed that owing to timely evacuation, loss of livestock was also negligible. She apprised that after shifting the livestock to safe places, fodder was being provided and vaccination was also being administered.

She informed that the veterinary teams were working diligently to properly look after the livestock themselves.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also ordered to send field hospitals to the affected areas to prevent the outbreak of infectious diseases. She emphasized that provision of snake bite vaccines and stock of emergency medicines is being ensured in the flood-affected areas.

