Punjab battles severe flooding

LAHORE: Punjab remains in high grip of flooding due to rising water levels in the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej rivers, prompting flood alerts and evacuations across the province.

The Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday reiterated warnings about extremely high flood levels at various points along the Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers as water inflows surged to dangerous levels, submerging settlements and crops in multiple districts.

It also forecasted the start of the 9th spell of monsoon across the province from Friday (today), and issued a flood alert for rivers and streams due to expected heavy rainfall. According to the PDMA, severe thunderstorms and heavy rains will lash most districts of Punjab.

The 9th monsoon spell will continue until September 2, bringing intense rainfall to various regions. Rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, and Sialkot, while Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, and Rajanpur may also receive rain.

Meanwhile, the flood forecasting division reported that the River Ravi at Shahdara has reached a dangerous flow level of approximately 209,220 cusecs and is continuing to rise.

At Jassar, the recorded flow was 103,410 cusecs but is on the decline. At Head Balloki, the river was experiencing high flood conditions with an inflow of 104,695 cusecs and an outflow of 104,435 cusecs.

The water levels are rising, inundating villages such as Nawan Kot and Thatta Khokhran. It is important to note that the river’s capacity is 250,000 cusecs, and local authorities have made preparations to address any further increases.

The rising water levels in the Ravi River have triggered large-scale evacuations in Lahore and surrounding districts, with officials warning of an extreme flood situation. Announcements were made through mosques on Thursday morning, urging residents in low-lying areas to move to safer ground with their families and livestock. Section 144 has been imposed to restrict movement in flood-affected zones.

Dwellings near the riverbed have been inundated; floodwaters have entered several residential areas of Shahdara and Chung, causing significant challenges for residents. Families from Saeed Park, Karool village, Jia Musa, and Farukhabad in Ravi Tehsil, as well as those from Raiwind’s Chung, Theme Park, Shahpur, Manga Mandi, and Mohlanwal, have been relocated to safer locations.

The district administration has begun evacuating families from affected homes and has set up nearby relief camps. According to officials, food is being provided to flood-affected residents, while announcements continue in mosques to encourage people to move to the camps.

However, Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi noted that while the peak flow has passed and water levels are expected to recede, Lahore remains safe and under control. He added that evacuations from the riverbed have been completed, and nearby villages are being cleared. “So far, around 500 families have been relocated to relief camps,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the River Chenab is also experiencing high floods, but levels have begun to decline. High flood levels were reported at Khanki with flows reaching 335,956 cusecs, while at Qadirabad Barrages, the river’s flow remained steady at 660,020 cusecs. At Head Marala, the outflow was recorded at 164,772 cusecs.

Authorities have warned nearby areas to stay vigilant as the situation remains critical; although the water level is receding, it still poses a danger. According to the PDMA, Chiniot and Hafizabad are at risk of catastrophic floods if an irrigation barrage fails.

The water level of the Chenab River is threatening to breach a 3,300-foot concrete barrage at Qadirabad that regulates flows into a canal irrigation network. This represents a crisis; the failure of the barrage could potentially wash away towns that are home to over 2.8 million people.

Additionally, the River Sutlej is also experiencing high floods at several points. At Ganda Singh Wala, the outflow was approximately 261,053 cusecs, while at Head Sulemanki, it was 112,954 cusecs and rising.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025