BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.44%)
CPHL 88.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
DCL 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
DGKC 192.80 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.22%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.94%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.22 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.97%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.30 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (1.52%)
PAEL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.3%)
PIAHCLA 19.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (6.74%)
POWER 16.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.7%)
PPL 177.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.29%)
PREMA 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
PRL 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.72%)
PTC 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.21%)
SNGP 114.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.17%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.86%)
TPLP 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,015 Increased By 43.1 (0.29%)
BR30 43,277 Increased By 252.4 (0.59%)
KSE100 147,796 Increased By 452.9 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,036 Increased By 159.2 (0.35%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Recorder Report Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) convened a high-level roundtable to address the urgent need for energy efficiency in agriculture, particularly as recurrent flooding threatens both farmer livelihoods and national food security.

The session gathered a diverse audience from federal and provincial government agencies, development sector organizations, research institutions, and the private sector.

Among those who attended were Alam Zeb Khan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Food Security & Research, and other representatives from provincial departments from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Water Management Institute (IWMI), GIZ, and several agri-technology firms and private sector consultants.

Experts for shift to clean, affordable energy

Opening the dialogue, NEECA’s Managing Director, Dr. Sardar Mohazzam, underscored the urgency of reform. He observed that the floods of recent years have exposed deep structural vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s agricultural backbone, noting: “Reproducing existing inefficiencies in our agricultural systems is untenable.

Investments in efficient tube wells, solar pumps, and low-energy cold storage are simultaneously pathways to economic productivity and critical pillars of climate resilience.”

Discussions highlighted the heavy reliance on diesel and electricity for irrigation, outdated machinery, and unsustainable water use, all of which contribute to higher cultivation costs and environmental degradation.

Participants stressed that future interventions must be firmly data-driven, supported by comprehensive studies and reporting mechanisms that can guide both technology choices and financing models.

Solutions explored included solar-powered tube wells, energy-efficient pumps, tractor tune-ups, modernized farm machinery, and improved operation and maintenance practices, with the recognition that existing infrastructure and past programs should be assessed and leveraged rather than overlooked in designing new initiatives.

Financing was identified as a critical enabler, with models such as on-bill payments, vendor credit, and blended public–private partnerships seen as essential for making technologies accessible to smallholders. At the same time, participants noted that energy itself remains expensive, raising the challenge of balancing the farmer’s need for affordable production with the consumer’s interest in accessible food prices.

Cold storage was recognized as another urgent priority, particularly in flood-prone areas where post-harvest losses rise sharply during energy disruptions.

The roundtable concluded with a call to establish a permanent inter-institutional forum to coordinate efforts, sustain momentum, and ensure provincial and federal ownership of reforms.

Participants agreed on the need for a joint action plan to mainstream energy efficiency in agriculture, positioning it as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s strategy for climate resilience, affordability, and sustainable growth.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Agriculture floods private sector agriculture sector FAO food security NEECA IWMI flood affected areas Floods in Pakistan MNFSR energy efficiency

Comments

200 characters

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories