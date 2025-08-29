BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
BOP 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.33%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.72%)
CPHL 88.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.36%)
DCL 12.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
DGKC 193.00 Increased By ▲ 4.39 (2.33%)
FCCL 51.55 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.94%)
FFL 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
GCIL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.97%)
HUBC 163.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
KEL 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
KOSM 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
LOTCHEM 21.84 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.11%)
MLCF 97.10 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.29%)
NBP 151.00 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (1.32%)
PAEL 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.92%)
PIAHCLA 19.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (5.51%)
POWER 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.26%)
PPL 177.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.12%)
PREMA 40.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.22%)
PRL 30.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.76%)
PTC 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
SNGP 114.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.28%)
SSGC 39.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
TPLP 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
TRG 57.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
WTL 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,017 Increased By 44.5 (0.3%)
BR30 43,311 Increased By 286 (0.66%)
KSE100 147,804 Increased By 460.4 (0.31%)
KSE30 45,038 Increased By 161 (0.36%)
Aug 29, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-29

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Hamza Habib Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 09:21am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel was informed on Thursday that Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) has expanded its total investment portfolio to Rs643.59 billion, with investment income reaching Rs80.16 billion in the FY25.

Briefing the National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, acting EOBI Chairman Dr Jawaid Shaikh said nearly half of the institution’s portfolio – 48 per cent – had been invested in government securities.

The remainder was allocated across equities (25 per cent), real estate (25 per cent), and corporate fixed deposits (2 per cent).

Cabinet approves 15pc hike in EOBI pensions

He said the EOBI’s investment income had more than doubled over the past five years, rising from Rs38.41 billion to Rs80.16 billion.

Despite the institution’s robust financial standing, Shaikh admitted that staffing levels remain critically low – less than 50 per cent of the sanctioned strength.

A senior official from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis assured the committee that recruitment for 200 officers is in its final stages.

The committee members, however, voiced concern over the institution’s limited reach.

Committee Chairman Agha Rafiullah said that large segments of the workforce – including fishermen and agricultural workers – remain excluded from EOBI coverage.

Shaikh responded that expanding the workforce would allow for broader coverage across all sectors of the economy. He claimed that EOBI had resolved 99 per cent of pending claims during FY25.

However, Rafiullah disputed that figure, noting that at least 600 claims remain unresolved. “These pending claims mean 600 families are being denied their rights,” he remarked.

Sheikh also cited post-18th Amendment legal and administrative obstacles, explaining that with labour now a devolved subject, EOBI faces difficulties enforcing minimum wage-based contributions uniformly across provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

EOBI parliamentary panel investment portfolio provinces NA panel EOBI investment income Dr Jawaid Shaikh

Comments

200 characters

NA panel told: EOBI expands investment portfolio to Rs643.59bn

Food supplies at risk due to floods: FD warns Pakistan’s economy faces renewed challenges

G2G framework: Plan approved to hand over Islamabad Airport operations to UAE

Oil prices fall on demand concerns, but headed for weekly gain

RLNG arrears recovery: PD-private sector ‘alliance’ takes on Ogra

Ogra-determined rates: CCoE set to allow SNGPL, SSGCL to provide RLNG connections

Consolidated financial statements: SBP posts record profit of Rs2.5trn for FY25

Pakistan’s largest E&P revamps corporate identity

Flood impact on agriculture: NEECA holds roundtable to address need for energy efficiency

Industrial sector: PAC steps up pressure on Ogra, SNGPL for Rs51.3bn recovery

Toll manufacturing: SHC disposes of pleas on ST collection after FBR-SRB statement

Read more stories