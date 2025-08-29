BML 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.07%)
406 killed, 245 hurt in KP rains, floods: Gandapur

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur has said that 406 people have died and 245 rendered injured in cloudbursts triggered heavy rains and floods since August 15, 2025 in several districts including Buner, Swat, Shangla, Bajaur, Mansehra and Swabi.

In a video recorded statement detailing the provincial government’s relief and rehabilitation measures for flood victims on Thursday, he said that the disaster has also destroyed 664 houses and partially damaged another 2,431. A total of 511 roads, 77 bridges and 2,123 shops were also affected.

The Chief Minister said that as soon as the first cloudburst was reported in Bajaur, the administration, rescue agencies and relevant departments were immediately mobilized. Their timely response enabled the rescue of more than 5,500 people. A total of 2,061 rescue personnel with 176 vehicles and boats were deployed, while medical and relief teams reached the affected areas without delay. He said that so far 136 link roads and 65 bridges have been restored, over 119,000 people have been provided cooked food, 125 trucks of relief goods have been dispatched, and 70 medical camps have been set up.

Gandapur explained that the provincial government had also enhanced the compensation package for victims. The amount for families of the deceased has been increased from Rs10 million to Rs20 million, while compensation for the injured has been doubled to Rs500,000.

Owners of destroyed houses will now receive Rs1 million, and partially damaged homes will be compensated with Rs300,000. For the first time, shopkeepers are also being compensated, with Rs500,000 for destroyed shops and Rs100,000 for cleanup in cases where floodwaters entered.

