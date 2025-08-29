BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
Punjab govt standing shoulder to shoulder with people in hardship: Azma

Recorder Report Published 29 Aug, 2025 05:52am

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the Punjab government is standing shoulder to shoulder with its people in every hour of hardship, across every city, and through every difficulty.

She stated that the Chief Minister of Punjab had pledged to remain with the people in both joy and sorrow, ensuring every possible measure was taken to resolve their problems. She further added that the administration, rescue workers, civil defence teams, and the Pakistan Army were working tirelessly to rescue and assist affected citizens. At the same time, the health department staff is fully mobilized to provide maximum relief to the people.

The Minister for Information also shared videos of rescue operations in different cities, emphasizing that the Punjab government will not abandon its people in times of crisis.

