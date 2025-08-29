BML 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.89%)
Dar, Opposition Leader in KPK PA discuss floods situation

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, met with the Leader of the Opposition in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly, Dr Ibadullah Khan.

They discussed the grave situation caused by the recent devastating floods in KPK, which have severely impacted communities and families across the province. The DPM/FM expressed deep concern over the situation, conveyed solidarity with the bereaved families, and assured the Federal Government’s full support for relief and rehabilitation efforts. They also exchanged views on other political matters.

